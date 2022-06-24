Popular Malayalam playback singer Manjari has tied the knot with her childhood sweetheart Jerin. The wedding ceremony took place today in Thiruvananthapuram. Post the ceremony the newly married couple visited Gopinath Muthukad’s Magic Academy and Manjari has shared video of the same on Instagram. Laljose Mechery, Bhamaa, Arya Babu and many others have congratulated Manjari and Jerin on their wedding. Director PS Mithran And Ashameera Aiyappan Get Engaged!

