Venkat Prabhu’s latest outing Manmatha Leelai was slated to release at the theatres on April 1, but was stalled due to technical glitch on the producers’ end. However, now issuing a statement, the production banner and the lead Ashok Selvan announced that the issue has been resolved, and matinee shows of the film are available across theatres in TN. Manmatha Leelai Trailer: Ashok Selvan Is an Eccentric Casanova in This Adult Comedy Helmed by Venkat Prabhu (Watch Video).

Have a Look:

