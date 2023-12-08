Actor Mansoor Ali Khan files defamation case against Trisha Krishnan, Kushboo Sundar, and Chiranjeevi Konidela for alleged defamatory remarks made on X (formerly Twitter). Despite Mansoor's apology for misunderstood comments, he seeks legal action, citing misrepresentation in an online video. Trisha condemned Mansoor's remarks as "sexist" and received support from celebrities, triggering legal action. 'Forgive Me'! Mansoor Ali Khan Apologises to Trisha for His 'Derogatory' Remarks Following Legal Trouble.

Mansoor Ali khan Sues Trisha Krishnan

