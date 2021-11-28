Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham or Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea revolves around the legendary Kunjali Marakkar IV and his epic battle against the Portuguese. Superstar Mohanlal would be seen playing the titular role in this Priyadarshan directed film. The makers have dropped the third teaser of the film giving a glimpse of the warfare. This spectacular teaser also gives glimpses of actors Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Nedumudi Venu and others in the film that’s produced under the banners of Aashirvad Cinemas and Confident Group. The makers have also revealed that the upcoming Malayalam film’s grand trailer will be unveiled on November 30 at 4pm.

Watch The Third Teaser Of Marakkar Below:

