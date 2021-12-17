Bejoy Nambiar is one of the finest filmmakers in the industry. He is known to direct films such as Shaitan, Wazir, Solo among others. The director was seen in attendance at the Minnal Murali premiere that happened at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival on December 16. Well, looks like the Malayalam film, which is also releasing in the dubbed versions, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and English languages, has left the director mighty impressed. He took to Twitter and shared his review about Minnal Murali. Bejoy called Tovino Thomas’ superhero film as ‘an absolute RIOT’. He even hailed the film’s producer Sophia Paul for giving the audience ‘a kickass superhero origin story’.

Bejoy Nambiar’s Review On Minnal Murali

Thank you so much brother ❤️ https://t.co/mwSVdHLlou — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) December 17, 2021

