Tovino Thomas was last seen in the superhit Malayalam film Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph. The actor has shared a picture on Instagram from the sets of Minnal Murali in which he can be seen checking out his shot. While sharing the shoot diaries pic he captioned it as “Ensuring that everyone got what they wanted Under the very careful supervision of Basil, Sameerkka and Manu chettan”.

Tovino Thomas On The Sets Of Minnal Murali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)