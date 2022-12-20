Mohanlal and filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's movie announcement had taken the internet by storm. After which, it was said that Lalettan will be seen as a wrestler in the untitled film. Now, as per latest reports, Mohanlal and LJP's movie title announcement will be made on December 23. Excited? Mohanlal to Collaborate With Jallikattu Director Lijo Jose Pellissery for New Film.

Mohanlal and LJP:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)