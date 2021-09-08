Mohanlal on Wednesday (September 8) took to Twitter to announce that he is collaborating with director Shaji Kailas after 12 long years for his next project. The flick is to be scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie will kickstart shooting from October 2021.

Check Out Mohanlal's Tweet Below:

It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years. pic.twitter.com/WKRFlQO8sg — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 8, 2021

