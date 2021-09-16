Mohanlal has started shooting for Jeethu Joseph's 12th Man in Kerala. After the success of Drishyam 2, the actor and director are collaborating once again. Now, a video of the superstar from the sets has gone viral on the internet which sees him at his stylish best.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeethu Joseph (@jeethu4ever)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)