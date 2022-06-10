The Forest Department had booked Mohanlal after an income tax raid at the Malayalam superstar’s residence in Kochi revealed the illegal possession of ivory. According to the latest report in ANI, the magistrate court in Perumbavoor has dismissed the Kerala government’s plea to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against Mohanlal in the 2012 case. Mohanlal Receives Notice from Kerala High Court over Illegal Ivory Possession.

Update On Mohanlal Illegal Ivory Possession Case

Kerala | The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court 3, Perumbavoor has dismissed the plea of the State government to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in the 2012 illegal ivory possession case — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

