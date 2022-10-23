Lijo Jose Pellissery is known to direct films such as Nayakan, Angamaly Diaries, Jallikkattu, Churuli among others. As per reports, the filmmaker would be teaming up with superstar Mohanlal for a big budget period film in which he’d essay the role of a wrestler. The shooting of the project bankrolled by Shibu Baby John is expected to commence from January 2023. An official announcement on the same is awaited. Monster Review: Mohanlal's Malayalam Thriller Receives Mixed Reactions from Netizens (View Tweets).

Mohanlal And Lijo Jose Pellissery

Big announcement coming up on most exciting pairing of @Mohanlal & #LijoJosePellissery . The big budget period film based on a myth has #Mohanlal playing a wrestler. Project 100% confirmed, to be produced by #ShibuBabyJohn, shoot to start in #Rajasthan, in January 2023. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 23, 2022

