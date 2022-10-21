Mohanlal-starrer Monster released in theatres today (October 21). The highly anticipated movie features the superstar in lead role alongside Lakshmi Manchu. Touted to be a crime thriller, the Malayalam movie features Lalettan in the role of a Sikh cop. Now, audiences after watching the fdfs of the flick have poured their hearts out on Twitter. And well, Monster has received mixed reactions from fans. Check it out. Monster Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Mohanlal’s Film.

'Bold'

It's Definitely a bold attempt, What they said.. Achieve it ❤️🔥🥵 Fights Scene 💯🙏🙏#Monstermovie Lalettan 👑 pic.twitter.com/UJVEnQX9Q5 — ⚡️ مزمل بن رحمان ⚡️ (@Muzammil2255) October 21, 2022

'Average'

Watched #Monster Aarattu kinda movie +ves; . Lalettan Energy . Some comedy portions . Fast pace . Fights -ves; . Script (repetitive pattern inc twists) . Lot of flat scenes which doesn't create any impact . Perfomance of Honey Rose & Lakshmi Manchu 2/5 Average#MonsterMovie pic.twitter.com/XwLTFsvJzm — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) October 21, 2022

'Disaster'

#Monster Review! Avg first half Blow avg 2nd half Can't survive at boxoffice Disaster loading..#Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/vRAyGBDfJm — ˢᵒⁿⁿᵉᵗ (@amanofstraw) October 21, 2022

'Failure'

#Monster Average from the IH combo with a Below average first & average Second Half. #Ukri miserably fails to bring something new that has to bring the public. Hope #Christopher would be the last movie in the #Ukri universe 🙏 A string of failures for #Mohanlal 🐐 Next : #Alone https://t.co/2XMu5NKfLj — Malayalam Movie Reviews (@KBO_collections) October 21, 2022

'Nice'

Mohanlal👌🏼❣️ Nice Interval Ending...💥 Excellent Climax 💥 Nice bgm 💥 Oru Beekara Wow Factor Illa As We All Expected 🙂 My Review : 3.7 / 5#Monster — നീലൻ (@Aswin__r__) October 21, 2022

