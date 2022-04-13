Pranitha Subhash recently announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Nitin Raju. Holding the sonography images, she shared this good news to all her fans. The mom-to-be has shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. Pranitha Subhash Announces Pregnancy With Husband Nitin Raju by Sharing Their Adorable Couple Pics.

Pranitha Subhash Flaunts Her Baby Bump

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta)

