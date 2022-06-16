Pranitha Subhash and her husband Nitin Raju were recently blessed with a baby girl. The mommy of the little munchkin has shared an adorable picture on Instagram and captioned it saying, “Tired eyes but a grateful heart.” Pranitha Subhash Blessed With Baby Girl, Shares First Picture of Newborn on Instagram!

Pranitha Subhash And Her Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)