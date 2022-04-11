South actress Pranitha Shubhash took to Instagram today (April 11) and announced that she is pregnant. The actress will be welcoming her first child with her husband Nitin Raju. She shared some cute pics with hubby while announcing the good news. FYI, the two had got married in in May 2021. Pranitha Subhash, Nitin Raju Tie the Knot in a Private Ceremony, Actress Apologises to Their Loved Ones for Not Informing Them Beforehand (View Post).

Check It Out:

