The release date of one of the most awaited Tollywood films Most Eligible Bachelor is out! As this Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's romantic tale is all set to entertain the audience at the theatres on October 8, 2021. Along with this, the makers also dropped a cute poster featuring the leads.

