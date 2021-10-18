It was recently announced that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are teaming up once again for a new project titled Naane Varuven. Fans of Dhanush are in for a treat as the makers have released a new poster of the actor from the upcoming film. In this poster, Dhanush is seen driving a jeep and posing with a wicked smile. The poster also mentions, ‘non-stop filming also in progress’.

Dhanush In Naane Varuven:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)