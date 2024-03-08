Amid rumours of a rift in Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s relationship doing rounds on the internet, the couple surprised everyone with a holiday in Saudi Arabia. A photo emerged on social media, showing the two happily walking hand in hand. Nayanthara also shared a family picture recently, dressed in matching black with Vignesh, holding their sons Uyir and Ulgham. She expressed joy in travelling together after a long time. Nayanthara’s ‘I Am Lost’ IG Post Sparks Intrigue Amidst Rumours of Divorce From Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan Holiday In Saudi Arabia

They are in their own Comfortable Zone 🫂🤍🧿#Nayanthara X @VigneshShivN pic.twitter.com/lTfdOREssr — Ever & Forever for Nayan 👀💫❤️ (@SathsaraniSew) March 8, 2024

