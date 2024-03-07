It has been a few days since the rumours of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's divorce became a hot topic. For the unversed, the rumours began after Nayanthara unfollowed her husband on Instagram, leaving their fans worried. Amidst this, Nayanthara recently took to her Instagram Story to write, 'Umm... I'm lost', adding fuel to the divorce rumours. Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022, and welcomed their twin babies via surrogacy in the same year. Baiju Bawra: Nayanthara Roped In for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Next Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt – Reports.

Nayanthara drops a cryptic post amid rumours of divorce from Vignesh:

Nayanthara drops a cryptic post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

