A tragic incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district when Cheeli Singaiah, 54, was run over by a vehicle from the convoy of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The accident happened near Yetukuru as Reddy was en route to Rentapalli to unveil a statue. Singaiah, a YSRCP supporter, reportedly tried to shower flowers on Reddy’s car when he slipped and was fatally run over. A disturbing video of the incident has gone viral, prompting public outrage. Police confirmed that only three vehicles were officially permitted in the convoy, but around 30 to 35 were present. Authorities, including Guntur SP and IG, have launched a probe to identify possible negligence and investigate how unauthorised vehicles entered the convoy. A case has been registered. Tragedy at YSRCP Rally: 53-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit by YSR Congress Party Vehicle During Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Palnadu Visit; Disturbing Videos Surface.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Convoy Accident (Disturbing Video)

Shocking Visuals: Ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Reddys car runs over bystander in rally. pic.twitter.com/tXDzLJDwte — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 22, 2025

