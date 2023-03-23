Janhvi Kapoor attended the puja and opening ceremony of NTR 30, the film that marks her debut in Telugu Cinema. Starring Jr NTR as the lead, the grand launch held today was a star-studded affair. Janhvi oozed elegance in a kanjeevaran saree. She shared a few pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, “Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30.” NTR 30 Goes on Floor With Muhurat Puja; Leads Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor Along With SS Rajamouli Spotted at Event (View Pics).

NTR 30 Actress Janhvi Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)