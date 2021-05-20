Jr NTR celebrates his 38th birthday today (May 20). And to mark his birthday, there are several big news coming about his upcoming projects. Earlier, on Thursday morning Team RRR unveiled the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. And now another news arrives that Jr NTR is all set to join hands with filmmaker Prashanth Neel for a movie titled NTR 31.

Prashanth took to twitter to make the announcement with a note on his birthday. He wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration."

Check Out the Tweet Below:

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫 Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)