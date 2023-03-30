Suresh Gopi has dropped his first look as Peruvannan from the upcoming film Oru Perumgaliyattam. The veteran actor’s transformation for Jayaraj’s film is sure to leave you amazed. He has sported a clean shaven look, dressed in white lungi and matching shawl, and is seen in an intense avatar. Suresh Gopi and Jayaraaj Team Up After 27 Years for Their Next Untitled Project.

Suresh Gopi In Oru Perumgaliyattam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suressh Gopi (@sureshgopi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)