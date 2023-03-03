Pathu Thala Teaser starring Silambarasan TR as a don named AGR is out and it is super intense. It also features Gautham Karthik as an uncovered cop who infiltrates AGR's lair. Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam, Kalaiyarasan, Redin Kingsley also play pivotal roles in this AR Rahman musical. It is an official remake of the 2017 Kannada hit Mufti. Pathu Thala to Hit Theatres on March 30. Pathu Thala Song Namma Satham: Makers Drop This Peppy AR Rahman Track on Silambarasan TR’s Birthday (Watch Lyric Video).

Pathu Thala Teaser

