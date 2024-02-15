Dileep, known for his impeccable comic timing, promises a laughter-filled ride for the audience with his upcoming film Pavi Caretaker. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a caretaker named Pavithran. As glimpsed in the teaser, the upcoming Malayalam film seems to be packed with witty dialogues, hilarious situations and engaging performances. The makers are yet to announce the release date of this film helmed by Vineeth Kumar. Thankamani Teaser: Dileep Turns Saviour for a ‘Bleeding Village’; Ratheesh Reghunandan Directorial Promises To Be a Spine-Chilling Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Watch The Teaser Of Pavi Caretaker Below:

