There were two major Telugu films set to be released in 2022 – Bheemla Nayak and F3: Fun and Frustration. Now it is said that the release dates of both the films have been shifted. Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, was scheduled to be released on January 12. The Saagar K Chandra directorial is reportedly moved to February 12. On the other hand, Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada starrer F3 was slated to hit the theatres on February 25, but it is now shifted to April 29. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the same.

Bheemla Nayak And F3 Get Postponed

