Renu Desai, ex-wife of Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, has strongly reacted to the web-series controversy surrounding the superstar. FYI, recently, a few politicians had said that they will make as series based on the actor's three marriages. Owing to the same, Renu shared a video on her Instagram, reacting to it and requested all to refrain from making such web-series. "This video is a personal appeal and request as a mother, whatever the political situation, please do not drag the kids into it," she could be seen saying in the video. Pawan Kalyan in Trouble With Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission For Blaming State's Volunteer System for Human Trafficking, Notice Issued Against Superstar.

Renu Desai Slams Politicians:

