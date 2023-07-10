Women's Commission have served a notice to Pawan Kalyan for his controversial statements about human trafficking. The actor said it is rampant in the state and "that the volunteer system brought by the YCP government is the main reason behind human trafficking." reported Gulte. AP Mahila (Women’s) Commission responded to Pawan's comments against the Mahila police and ward volunteers. Bro: Urvashi Rautela Thrilled To Collaborate With Pawan Kalyan for Upcoming Film! Shares Gorgeous Selfie With the Actor.

View Pawan Kalyan Update Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)