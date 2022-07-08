The teaser of Ponniyin Selvan–1 would be launched today evening at 6pm. Ahead of it, the makers have introduced Jayam Ravi’s character in Mani Ratnam’s directorial. He would be seen playing the titular role, Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan–1: Teaser Of Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Starrer To Be Released On July 8 At This Time; Amitabh Bachchan To Launch Hindi Version.

Jayam Ravi As Ponniyin Selvan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)