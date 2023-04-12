The lyric videos for "Shivoham" in Hindi and Tamil are out and AR Rahman has done a marvellous job once again. The lyrics and the vocals put together with the beats make a powerful track for Mani Ratnam's historical adventure film. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Trailer: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Jayam Ravi Showcase Powerful Performances As Nandini and Arulmozhi.

View Hindi Video for Shivoham:

View Tamil Video for Shivoham:

