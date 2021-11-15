Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in town. She has intriguing projects lined up – Radhe Shyam, Acharya and Beast. Amid her hectic schedules, looks like the beauty has decided to ‘rest and recharge’. Pooja is currently holidaying in the tropical paradise, Maldives. She has shared a few pictures from vacay and it is clear that the actress is enjoying the relaxation period. In one of the posts she is seen enjoying her breakfast with a breathtaking view and captions it as, ‘Just an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences’.

Pooja Hegde In Maldives

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Vacay Mode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

