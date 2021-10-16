Prithviraj Sukumaran turned 39 on October 16 has took time out of his special day to acknowledge all the wishes and greetings he got for his birthday. And in return, he shared an exclusive still from Bro Daddy, his directorial.

Thank you! 🙏 For all the love, all the wishes, all the inspiration, all the mash up videos and everything! I promise to work harder, try harder, and give my everything to this spectacular world of cinema! Love ❤️ PS: Here is an exclusive still from #BroDaddy pic.twitter.com/5WqXw60LBo — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)