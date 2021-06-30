Priya Prakash Varrier often takes it to social media to shares stunning pictures of herself with her fans. The south star shot for some new bold pictures and made sure she gives her fans something to admire.

Take A Look At The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Prakash Varrier💫 (@priya.p.varrier)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)