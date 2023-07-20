Prabhas and Kamal Haasan have arrived in San Diego for the launch of Project K at the Comic-Con convention. Makers have now revealed that Project K's first glimpse will be shown at the convention between 1-2 pm (PST) and 1:30-2:30 pm (IST). The glimpse will also be released on digital platforms along with the Comic-Con launch. Project K: Makers Replace Prabhas’ Trolled Poster With A New One That Looks Clearer But Still Has ‘Iron Man’ Hangover!

