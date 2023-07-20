The makers of Project K had unveiled Prabhas’ first look from the upcoming film on July 19. However, his super hero avatar garnered mixed reactions from fans. While some hailed his look as ‘Rise Of Indian Super Hero’, many others labelled the Rebel Star’s look as ‘Sasta Iron Man’. After being trolled on social media, makers replaced the trolled poster with a new one that looks clearer, however, the Marvel superhero’s resemblance is unmissable. For the unversed, since the makers released Prabhas’ first look poster from Nag Ashwin’s directorial, it was compared to the poster of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3. From their getup to the striking similarities in their poses, netizens trolled Prabhas’ first look. Project K: Prabhas' First-Look Poster Gets Trolled As Netizens Draw Comparisons To Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man 3!

Prabhas In Project K

Vyjayanthi Films deleted #Prabhas's first look from #ProjectK and uploaded a new pic..!! Perhaps for the first time, a production house is doing the same... Most costly Indian movie...!! pic.twitter.com/SZnEv9CIJv — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 20, 2023

Iron Man Hangover

We have seen this in Iron man itself please do something new 🤦 Or #ProjectK is remake of Iron man in Low budget ?? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dsds1OI7Bo — × Ƭʜᴇʀɪ SᴀɴᴛʜᴏꜱH × (@Theri__sandy) July 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)