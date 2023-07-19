In the aftermath of Deepika Padukone's Project K poster facing massive trolling online, the Internet has now turned its attention to Prabhas' first look poster, subjecting it to ruthless criticism. The highly-anticipated poster was revealed ahead of the film's grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con, originally shared on Vyjayanthi Movies' official Twitter account. However, it quickly became the target of comparison to Iron Man 3 posters, earning further backlash. Despite being touted as one of the biggest movies of 2023, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie's posters have left fans unenthused. Nag Ashwin's big-budget venture is generating excitement, but the posters seem to have disappointed some followers. Project K: Deepika Padukone Extends Support To SAG-AFTRA Strike, To Miss Film's Launch At San Diego Comic-Con.
Check Out The Reactions Here:
Project K - Official poster.
ஆஹா...Excellent creative designing team. கங்குராட்ஸ்.#ProjectK #Prabhas #IronMan #TonyStark pic.twitter.com/GR0onb1SER
— Blue Sattai Maran (@tamiltalkies) July 19, 2023
Robert Downey thinks he's Prabhas "Project - k " pic.twitter.com/GmsbTAUpuW
— Foko (@whyfokowhy) July 19, 2023
Project K 🔥 Iron man 😎#Prabhas 🥵 Robert Downey 😄
No comparison but he can beat whole world that's it 💥
Prabhas 👌 #Prabhas #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK #Ironman pic.twitter.com/qwsj8xHVFH
— Ijaz Ahmad (@IjAhmad26) July 19, 2023
#Prabhas’s first look from #ProjectK is very disappointing: https://t.co/wD7QnPfYX1
— TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) July 19, 2023
#ProjectK first look. Sorry project -k team disappointed. #prabhas#AmitabhBachchan#KamalHaasan pic.twitter.com/wuX9YnLDX3
— pop Suresh (@popsuresh) July 19, 2023
