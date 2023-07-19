In the aftermath of Deepika Padukone's Project K poster facing massive trolling online, the Internet has now turned its attention to Prabhas' first look poster, subjecting it to ruthless criticism. The highly-anticipated poster was revealed ahead of the film's grand launch at San Diego Comic-Con, originally shared on Vyjayanthi Movies' official Twitter account. However, it quickly became the target of comparison to Iron Man 3 posters, earning further backlash. Despite being touted as one of the biggest movies of 2023, featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie's posters have left fans unenthused. Nag Ashwin's big-budget venture is generating excitement, but the posters seem to have disappointed some followers. Project K: Deepika Padukone Extends Support To SAG-AFTRA Strike, To Miss Film's Launch At San Diego Comic-Con.