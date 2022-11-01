The Karnataka government extended invites to Rajinikanth and Jr NTR to attend the Karnataka Ratna event as chief guests on November 1. Video of Rajinikanth’s arrival in Bengaluru for the esteemed award ceremony has taken internet by storm. Puneeth Rajkumar, the late Kannada actor, will be the ninth recipient of the Karnataka Ratna. Puneeth Rajkumar to Be Honoured With Karnataka’s Highest Civilian Award Posthumously.

Rajinikanth Arrives In Bengaluru

@rajinikanth lands in Bangalore , he’ll be chief guest along with Junior NTR and Sudha Murthy , they’ll hand over Karnataka Ratna award to Puneeth Rajkumar family. pic.twitter.com/REK3yDhfWu — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) November 1, 2022

