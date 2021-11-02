Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29. The Powerstar had pledged to donate his eyes just like his father Dr Rajkumar (2006) and mother Parvathamma (2017). The actor’s eyes were donated to Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital and on the same day it was transplanted in four corneal blind patients. Dr Bhujang Shetty, Chairman and Managing Director, Narayana Nethralaya, revealed to The Hindu that they ‘separated the superior and deeper layers of the cornea’ and used each eye to treat two patients.

Powerstar’s Eye Donation Gives Sight To Four Individuals

