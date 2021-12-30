Allu Arjun's Pushpa - Part One is already getting raving reviews from the fans and the film has now become the fourth highest Hindi dubbed south movie in lifetime collection right after Bahubali 2, Robot 2pointO and Bahubali. Pushpa has surpassed KGF's record and now stands at Rs 44.85 crore in India.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)