The makers of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 have released Anasuya Bharadwaj’s look from the film. She looks fierce and fearless as Dakshayani. While sharing her look, the makers captioned it as, ‘She is arrogance and pride personified!’ Anasuya, who is known for her performances in Kshanam and Rangasthalam, has left everyone stunned with her transformation. Pushpa, written and directed by Sukumar, is all set to be released on December 17.

Anasuya Bharadwaj as Dakshayani in Pushpa

