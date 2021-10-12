“Srivalli” is one of the most-awaited tracks of the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1. The song picturised on the film’s lead pair, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to be released on October 13, which is tomorrow. But ahead of the grand release of the track, the makers have given a sweet treat for fans by dropping a promo video of the song. The song has been released in five languages and we must say, it looks magical and it sounds melodious. The Hindi version has been crooned by Javed Ali, whereas the other four versions has been sung by Sid Sriram.

Watch Promo Of “Srivalli” Song In Telugu:

Watch Promo Of “Srivalli” Song In Hindi:

Watch Promo Of “Srivalli” Song In Malayalam:

Watch Promo Of “Srivalli” Song In Tamil:

Watch Promo Of “Srivalli” Song In Kannada:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)