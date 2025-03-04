Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, released in December 2024, roared worldwide with global collections crossing INR 1800 crore. Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who voiced Allu Arjun's character Pushparaj in the Hindi version, also received praise for perfectly capturing the character's swag and mass appeal. Now, a video of the Housefull actor saying a dialogue of Allu Arjun's character in Hindi as well as Telugu has surfaced online. At a Marathi event, a performer requested Shreyas to say a dialogue. Shreyas joking said the popular catchphrase "Thaggede Le" in Telugu first in a softer voice. Later he delivered his lines in Hindi with intensity and swag, leaving everyone impressed. A clip from the event has gone viral and netizens reacting to it felt Shreyas allegedly mocked Allu Arjun with his Telugu line. A user wrote, "Ekdum real awaaz nikala Allu ka." while another commented, "Bro didn't have to roast allu like that". Check out the video and reactions below. ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ Reloaded Version OTT Release: Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Hit to Drop Extra 23 Minutes Footage on Netflix.

Shreyas Talpade Recreates ‘Pushpa’ Dialogues in Hindi and Telugu an an Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Filmy Town Marathi (@thefilmytownmarathi)

Netizens Felt Shreyas Talpade Mocked Allu Arjun’s Voice While Saying the Telugu Lines of Pushparaj

Instagram Comments

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)