Allu Arjun’s fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2. Looks like it would be coming true on April 8, which also marks the superstar’s birthday. As per reports, the makers of Pushpa 2 would be unveiling 3-minute long video clip on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. It would apparently be around the film’s plot and concept. This is indeed going to be double the fun for all fans of the Tollywood actor. Pushpa-The Rule: First Glimpse of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 To Be Out on Actor’s Birthday – Reports.

Pushpa 2 Glimpse

3 minute clip releasing on 8th April. The video will describe the plot/concept around which #Pushpa2 is made. Easily one of the most hyped films. pic.twitter.com/ggq0G591Pd — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) March 20, 2023

