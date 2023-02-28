As fans eagerly await for the makers to drop some official update on Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2, here’s some hot buzz that’s doing rounds on the internet. It is speculated that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun’s upcoming film will be dropped online on April 8, which also marks his birthday. Well, if it is true, then it would be the best treat for his fans. 1 Year of Pushpa–The Rise! Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Fans Trend #1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa on Twitter and Celebrate the Film’s Success.

Pushpa 2 First Glimpse

#PushpaTheRule GLIMPSE⭐ • Glimpse Planning To Release On APRIL 8 (Allu Arjun B'Day)🔥 • Glimpse Shoot Already Completed. • Movie Shooting On Fast Pace..🤙🏾#AlluArjun | #DSP | #Sukumar DECEMBER 2023 Release Plans. — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)