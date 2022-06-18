Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the upcoming film based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. R Madhavan has written, produced and directed this biographical drama and would also be seen playing the lead role. The actor has shared a video of his look for this movie and while recording this 18-hour long makeover, he had a hilarious message for his wife Sarita. He stated, “Hi Sarita! This is how I’m gonna look when I grow up old, just to let you know. Take a picture of this and keep it.” Rocketry – The Nambi Effect: Trailer of R Madhavan’s Biographical Drama Movie Launched at Times Square.

R Madhavan’s Makeover For Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Silly and stupid things I said when I was sitting for 18 hrs on a chair for the makeover . 😂😂😂🚀🚀#rocketrythefilm pic.twitter.com/Njn4qL1YJV — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 18, 2022

