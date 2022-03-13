Radhe Shyam has received a fantastic response from the audience worldwide. The film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to thank everyone for the tremendous response for the epic love tale starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

Radha Krishna Kumar’s Post

Thank u all for the tremendous response. We made the movie with love and your pouring your love back🤗🤗 It’s not the reviews it’s the result which matters 🙏🙏🙏 #BlockBusterRadheShyam #RadheShyam — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) March 12, 2022

