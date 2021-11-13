The weekend has just gotten better for all fans of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The makers of Radhe Shyam have announced that the first song from the upcoming film would be released on November 15 at 5pm. Using the hashtag #FirstRadheShyamSong and sharing a poster, makers stated that the lyric video of the track would be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Update On Radhe Shyam First Single:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)