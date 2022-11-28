Rajinikanth’s 2002 released film Baba is all set to be re-released in theatres, which has been ‘re-edited from a completely new angle’. The latest buzz is that superstar Rajinikanth has dubbed for new scenes in the fresh edit. Also AR Rahman, who had composed music for Suresh Krissna directorial, has requested for preview in order to check if he could provide new music. The film will reportedly release on the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday. Lal Salaam: Starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth, Rajinikanth To Make Special Appearance in Daughter Aishwarya’s Film.

Baba Re-Release Updates

