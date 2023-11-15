Amidst anticipation for Animal, Rashmika Mandanna's recovery journey is on. The actress, part of the star-studded cast alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, recently shared glimpses of her recovery mode on Instagram. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is scheduled for a December 1 release. Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is the Hot New ‘Evil’ in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film Co-Starring Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor (Watch Video).

See Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)