Ravi Teja's next film, Ravanasura, is one of the most awaited Telugu films of 2023. Now, today the makers revealed that the flick's teaser will be out on March 6 at 10.08 AM IST. Helmed by Sudheer Varma, the movie also stars Sushanth, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash among others. Ravi Teja’s 70th Film Titled Ravanasura; Check Out the Intriguing First Look Poster!

Ravanasura Teaser on March 6:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)